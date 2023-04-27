Home

NEET UG 2023 Postponement Request to Admit Card Release Date: A Brief Timeline of Events

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Medical aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023 by using #NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune and #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Last week, some of the students urged PM Modi to defer the exam by one month saying the time provided for preparation is not enough to revise the content of the entrance exam.

NEET UG 2023: As per the academic calendar, the National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 on May 7 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. Medical aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023 by using #NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune and #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023. However, the testing agency has not confirmed any postponement of the exam yet.

NEET UG 2023: Here’s a Brief Timeline of Events

April 15, 2023: NTA closed the registration window for NEET UG 2023. The candidates who missed their chance to register for the entrance exam can submit their application forms on the official website . The NEET UG 2023 candidates must note that the application fee can be paid by 11.59 PM of April 15, 2023.

April 15, 2023: NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria Revised For Overseas Citizens Of India Candidates. According to the official notification, Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO), and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/Siddha/Un ani/Homeopathy Colleges subject to rules and regulations framed by the respective State Governments, Institutions and the Government of India as the case may be..

April 16, 2023: With the NTA closing the NEET UG registration window, the demand to postpone the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing larger. Citing that some aspirants are under extreme pressure to prepare for the exam while also dealing with State board exams and an increase in COVID-19 cases in India, medical aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two.

April 18, 2023: Several students wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to delay the examination till June 2023 so that they get enough time to prepare for the competitive exam.

April 19, 2023: Medical aspirants Urge PM Modi, To Postpone NEET UG 2023 Examination by a month.

April 20, 2023: With no official announcement from NTA, medical aspirants reached out to President Draupadi Murmu to take a call on the postponement of the exam.

April 22, 2023: The chorus for postponing the undergraduate medical entrance examination – NEET UG 2023 grew louder with many aspirants requesting the NTA to postpone the examination by a month in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Students have started a Twitter campaign with #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023.

April 27, 2023: The NEET exam city slip 2023 is expected to be published soon. The candidates who have registered for the medical entrance test will be able to download the NEET exam city slip at neet.nta.nic.in.

May 2, 2023: Media reports suggest NTA will publish the NEET UG 2023 Admit Card by May 2, 2023. Once the hall ticket is issued, registered NEET aspirants can download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website

May 7, 2023: If not postponed, NEET UG 2023 Examination will be held on May 7, 2023.

