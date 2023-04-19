Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Likely to be Released Soon; Know How to Check at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Likely to be Released Soon; Know How to Check at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Release Date: NEET UG 2023 Exam city slip is expected to be released today, April 19, 2023. However, NTA has not released any official date or time for the announcement of the exam city slip.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Likely to be Released Today: Report(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) anytime soon. All those students who have successfully submitted the NEET UG 2023 Application form can check and download their NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website at NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip – Know Release Date And Time

As per several media reports, NEET UG 2023 Exam city slip is expected to be released today, April 19, 2023. However, NTA has not released any official date or time for the announcement of the exam city slip.

You may like to read

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card – Know Release Date And Time

Media reports suggest that NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will be published by April-end or early next month. However, no official statement has been released by the NTA’s official. Going by past trends, the hall tickets are usually published 6 to 7 days before the commencement of the examination. Earlier in 2022, NEET was held on July 17, and admit card was issued on July 12.

NEET UG 2023 – Highlights

Announcement of the City of Examination: To be intimated later on the website. Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be intimated later on the website.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date

NTA is all set to conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination on May 7, 2023. The examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. The examination is held for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) will also be applicable to admission to BHMS course as per National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020.

How to Download NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip?

All those medical aspirants who have filled up the NEET UG application form can download their NEET UG Exam City Slip 2023 by visiting the official website at .

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at .

On the homepage, look for the exam city slip link.

Enter login credentials and hit the submit button.

Your NTA NEET UG Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG admit card 2023 will be available on the NTA’s official website, neet.nta.nic.in 2023, as well as other platforms such as UMANG and DigiLocker. To recall aspirants, medical aspirants are protesting. To know more, click here.

NOTE: Till now, NTA has not released any official date or time for the announcement of the exam city slip and admit card.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.