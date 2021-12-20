PPSC Answer Key 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the PPSC Answer Key for the post of Junior Engineer on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their PPSC JE Answer Key 2021 from the official website of PPSC, ppsc.gov.in. Note, candidates can also raise their objections, if any, through online mode from December 20, 2021, to December 23, 2021.Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Releases Exam Schedule on gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Exam to Begin From Feb 5

Go to the official website of PPSC, ppsc.gov.in.

Now, click on the link that reads, ‘ PPSC JE Answer Key 2021 ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. To raise objections, click on the link ‘ Click Here to File Objections Regarding Answer Key Updated 19-12-2021’.

You will be directed to a new page.

Now enter the credentials such as registration number, password, and captcha code.

Now click on the Submit option.

A Candidate may have attempted any of the Question Paper SET A/B/C/D but for filing objections, it will only be as per Question Paper SET A and Answer Key for SET A.

If a candidate feels that the correction is none of the options from A, B, C, D, then he needs to select ‘OTHERS ‘, then a text box will pop up. If a candidate is proposing any combination of A/B/C/D then he must mention so. If not, then he should write “None”. The justification for the proposed answer will be given in the “Enter Remarks” text box.

‘, then a text box will pop up. If a candidate is proposing any combination of A/B/C/D then he must mention so. If not, then he should write “None”. The justification for the proposed answer will be given in the “Enter Remarks” text box. A candidate needs to upload the Images/Proof (jpg/jpeg format only)in support of his objections from authentic sources only as per specifications given below.

Images must be legible. The maximum size of images should not be more than 200 kb. Maximum 3 Images of not more than 200 kb each, can be uploaded for a particular objection per question.

Once the objection is submitted, the Candidate will not be able to edit or delete it. A candidate can view the summary of the objection raised by him by clicking on the button “View details ” and “Summary with images” by logging into his account. The link for raising the objection will disappear from the website automatically, once the stipulated time period for objections is over. A candidate needs to “Submit “ for each question separately, before proceeding to the next objection.

After clicking the “Submit “button, a message will appear ‘Submitted successfully ‘ and the space above that message will be available for the next objection. A Candidate should ‘Logout’ after submission of objections.

Click HERE: PPSC Detailed Notification