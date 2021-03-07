The Punjab Public Service Commission, PPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer posts. The candidates who are eligible can apply for the post through the official site of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is till March 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 612 posts in the organisation. Also Read - Punjab: Night Curfew Imposed in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala | Check What’s Open, What’s Shut?

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details below: Also Read - Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases, Govt Rushes Central Health Teams to Maharashtra, Punjab | Key Points

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - Coronavirus in Punjab: Night Curfew Imposed in Jalandhar From Today | Essential Services Allowed

Opening date of application: March 6, 2021

Closing date of application: March 27, 2021

PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Punjab Water Resource Management 27 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource 585 Posts

The recruitment for Junior Engineer (Civil) will be for Punjab Water Resource Management and Department of Water Resource.

Eligibility:

Candidates who want to apply for the post should possess three-year Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from recognized Boards/University/ Institution.

Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard is also mandatory.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 37 years of age.