PPSC Recruitment 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of Analyst in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the post on the official website i.e. ppsc.gov.in. on or before December 25, 2021.Also Read - Bihar 67th Prelims 2021 Exam Postponed; Notification Out on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Important Dates to Remember Also Read - BCPL Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Apprentice Posts on bcplonline.co.in | Check Pay Scale, Other Details

The deadline for filling up the application form is December 25, 2021.

The last date for depositing the application fee by using the printout of the system-generated fee challan form is December 3, 2021.

The deadline for submitting the hard copy of the application form along with self-attested copies of the certificates and Challan Form has not been announced yet.

Vacancy Details Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 455 Assistant Professor Posts on ukpsc.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Name of the post and vacancies available

Analyst(Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab): 10 posts.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

A candidate must have a Degree in Master of Science with Chemistry or Pharmacy or Biochemistry or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology or Microbiology in Second Division from a recognized university or Institution. Note, eligible candidates applying for the post must not be below the age of 18 years and should not be above 37 years of age. The candidate’s selection will be done on the basis of the written test.