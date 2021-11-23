PPSC Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Public Service Commission(PPSC) has released a recruitment notification on its official website to hire candidates for the post of Veterinary Officers in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development, Government of Punjab.Also Read - Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 188 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission which is ppsc.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the post is December 10, 2021.

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

To apply for the post, a candidate must be at least 18 years of age and not more than 37 years of age as of January 1, 2021. Before applying for the post, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by the Commission.

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The last date to apply for the post is December 10, 2021.

The last date to deposit the application form and examination fee is December 10, 2021.

PPSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission which is ppsc.gov.in.

Click on the Open Advertisement Section available on the homepage.

A new window will open up.

Candidates will find a notification that reads, “Recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer.”

Candidates must fill in the necessary information such as date of birth, age, education qualification, and other details.

Following this, candidates have to fill and submit the application form.

Pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam that will consist of 480 marks. Qualifying students will have to sit for an interview that will consist of 60 marks. Note, negative marking will be allowed in the examination. For each wrong answer, one mark would be deducted. A total of 353 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.