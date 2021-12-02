New Delhi: The Punjab Public Service Commission has released a notification for PPSC Recruitment 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply on the official website i.e. ppsc.gov.in. The notification has been released by the commission for the post of Inspector, Cooperative Societies, Group B. The candidates must note that they can fill the form till December 22 and the last date to deposit the examination and application fee is December 29, 2021.Also Read - Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: Apply For Senior Fellow, Other Posts on delhijalboard.nic.in | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

According to the reports, the total number of vacancies for which the recruitment process would be conducted is 320.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details here:

In order to apply for the posts, candidates should have passed their Bachelor’s or any other recognized degree from a recognized university.

Candidates should have obtained at least 60% in any stream.

Candidates should have completed their Matriculation with Punjabi as their elective or compulsory subject.

Candidates should have also completed a Computer Course of at least one hundred and twenty hours from a recognized university.

In order to apply for the post, candidates should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 37 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

However, certain age relaxations are considered.

For Scheduled Caste candidates, the upper age limit is relaxable up to 42 years of age. Further, for Persons with Disablities of Punjab, the upper age limit is relaxable up to 47 years.

Selection Process: