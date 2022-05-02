PPSC Recruitment 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt. of Punjab. The online application process is underway. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in till May 20, 2022. A total of 119 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application fee for the same will be remitted till 30 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 696 Posts to End Soon, Apply Now at bankofindia.co.in

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022

Last date for submission of application fee: 30 May 2022

PPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant District Attorney: 119 posts

PPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Persons who possess a degree of Bachelor of Law (Professional Degree) of a recognized university or institution or who are Barristers of England or Ireland or are members of Faculty of Advocates of Scotland and are eligible for being enrolled as an Advocate under Advocates Act, 1961, and who have two years experience of practice at the Bar. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

PPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as of January 01, 2022. The upper age limit may be relaxed up to 45 years for Punjab Government and its Board/Corporation/Commission and Authorities employees, all States/ Central Government employees.

PPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The question paper will be in English Language only. The Exam would be of two (02) hours duration.

PPSC Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

Interested candidates are required to apply on or before May 20, 2022, at ppsc.gov.in.