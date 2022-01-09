Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Candidates who are interested to join the broadcasting services, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you all. Prasar Bharti is hiring eligible candidates for the post of Acquisition of Readymade TV content. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —prasarbharati.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before February 7, 2022.Also Read - Bombay HC Recruitment 2022: Application Invited For 9 District Judge Posts on bombayhighcourt.nic.in | Direct Link Here

The notification issued on Prasar Bharati web portal reads, ”Prasar Bharti invites applications for Acquisition of Readymade TV content with the target audience as children and young adults (up to the age of 18) in the languages specified in the Content Acquisition Portal of Prasar Bharti on license basis from the right owners.” Also Read - Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022: Apply For 149 Posts on cnpnashik.spmcil.com | Check Vacancy, Age Limit

Important Dates: Also Read - UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Likely To Be Out On This Date At upsessb.org | Details Inside

Last date to submit the application: February 7, 2022.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Acquisition of Readymade TV content

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The official notification reads, ”The content must not have been aired, either fully or partly from any free to air (FTA) distribution platform (like DD free Dish) in the territory of India through terrestrial, cable or direct to home mode during the previous three calendar years.”

The content should be offered for half an hour or one hour slot for a license period of one year or three years or on a perpetual basis for multiple telecasts on multiple channels of Doordarshan. The content should be provided in XDCAM 4:2:2 format on a hard disk.

Application Fee

Candidates must note that they need to pay a sum of Rs 10000 plus 18 % GST to apply for the posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the prescribed form along with the requisite fee and all documents through the Content Acquisition Portal of Prasar Bharati, https:/cap.prasarbharati.org. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Prasar Bharati.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here