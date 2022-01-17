Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Resource Person, Video Assistant, Post Production Assistant, General Assistant, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —prasarbharati.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the post is January 31, 2022.Also Read - CSIR NET June 2021 Exam Schedule Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates Here

Vacancy Details Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Nurse, Other Posts to Begin on Jan 17, Check Details Here

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 2651 Posts on rectt.bsf.gov.in| Here’s How to Apply

Resource Person

Video Assistant

Post Production Assistant

Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser

Set Assistant/Carpenter

General Assistant

Important Dates

The last date for submission of online application: January 31, 2022.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Resource Person: Degree from a recognized university/ institute; Degree/PG diploma in journalism & Mass/ TV & Radio from a Recognized university/ Institute.

Video Assistant: 10+2 from recognized Board; Diploma/Degree in Cinematography/Videography from a recognized University.

Post Production Assistant: 10+2 from recognized Board; Graduate Degree/ PG Diploma in film and video editing from a recognized university.

General Assistant – Graduate.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Resource Person, Video Assistant, General Assistant, and other posts must be between 21 to 40 years.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Resource Person: Rs 1650 per assignment.

Video Assistant: Rs 3300 per assignment.

Post Production Assistant: Rs 1980 per assignment.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed Bio-Data format provided with the announcement to email to casualpgfmtr@gmail.com or to the following address. For more details on the application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here