Preparing for NEET, JEE or SAT? Google launches free AI-powered study tools for students, get personalised exam preparation

The most immediate benefit for NEET-UG aspirants is the introduction of full-length practice tests on Gemini at no cost.

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Preparing for NEET, JEE or SAT? Google launches free AI-powered study tools for students, get personalised exam preparation (Image: Pixabay/representational)

Google has rolled out new AI-powered learning tools aimed at students preparing for some of the world’s most popular competitive and entrance exams, including India’s NEET and JEE. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the initiative on Thursday, saying Google will provide free Google AI subscriptions to college students in more than 140 countries, along with new tools designed to make exam preparation more personalised.

Students preparing for NEET, JEE, GRE, SAT, AP, MCAT and other major examinations will be able to use Google’s education features across Search, Gemini and YouTube. The company said the tools are designed to give students a more personalised study experience that they can access from home.

In a post on X, Pichai highlighted the wide range of examinations supported by the new study features, listing tests such as SAT, ACT, AP, ENEM, GRE, JEE, LSAT, MCAT and NEET.

Fill in the blank: Search can now help with test prep for _________. A. SAT

B. ACT

C. AP

D. ENEM

E. GRE

F. JEE

G. LSAT

H. MCAT

I. NEET

J. All of the above! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 19, 2026

Free Google AI access for college students

Google has also announced special AI subscription offers for eligible college students. Students in the US can get one year of Google AI Pro at no cost. The plan includes access to Gemini features, higher usage limits and 5TB of storage.

Students outside the US, including those in India, can access Google AI Plus for free for 12 months, subject to eligibility.

The international student plan includes access to Gemini Omni, higher usage limits and 400GB of cloud storage.

Google is also offering eligible students who want an ad-free entertainment experience a bundle combining Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium at a discount of up to 70%.

What does it mean for Indian students?

For Indian college students, the biggest benefit is the 12-month free Google AI Plus subscription.

The new tools are designed to help students organise their preparation rather than simply search for answers. Google’s new student hub will allow users to create study notebooks, flashcards, graphs, images and interactive visualisations.

Students preparing for exams such as NEET and JEE could use these features to organise study material, revise important topics and create visual learning resources.

The most immediate benefit for NEET-UG aspirants is the introduction of full-length practice tests on Gemini at no cost. Google has developed these tests using study material from education platforms Physics Wallah and Careers360.

The company had earlier launched JEE Main practice tests on Gemini, allowing students to prepare through personalised tests and identify topics where they need more revision.

With the new NEET-UG feature, students can take complete mock tests, assess their performance and get a better understanding of the areas that require additional preparation.