Prerana Programme: Education Ministry Launches Online Registration Portal For High School Students

Prerana: School of Experiential Learning Program — The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has launched the online registration portal for students in Classes 9th to 12th. The approach to Prerana underscores the importance of providing teachers with the necessary training and resources, implementing varied strategies, and fostering continuous improvement through reflection and feedback. It aims to offer a meaningful and inspiring experience to empower students with leadership qualities. The first cycle of the Program will be initiated in a vernacular school in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

Eligible students will register through PRERANA Portal giving personal details, school details and special achievements.

Students will give details of District and Urban/ Rural based on the Location of the School. The special Achievements along with the National/State/District/School level of participation is to be given by the student and for the ‘OTHER’ field of achievement, the student will write down the name of achievement (Any achievement which is not covered in the drop down) and select level. Student may submit more than one achievement in Special Achievement 1,2, 3, and 4 and select level accordingly. If the student is having any medical issues/ ongoing medication, the information is to be filled in the application form. Based on the criteria and the details filled in, 200 students will be shortlisted in each district (100 girls and 100 boys). All shortlisted 200 students will be informed by email/message on contact details of the school/student as filled in the application for participation in PRERANA UTSAV at the nodal school of the district. If any student is unable to apply due to technical issues, he/she may approach JNV of the district so that necessary assistance may be provided to apply through the portal.

