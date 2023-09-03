Home

Education

President Droupadi Murmu To Confer National Teachers’ Award 2023 On 5 September, See List Of Winners

President Droupadi Murmu To Confer National Teachers’ Award 2023 On 5 September, See List Of Winners

The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000, and a silver medal. (Image: nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in)

National Teachers’ Award 2023: President Droupadi Murmu shall confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 selected Awardees on 5 September 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Every year, India celebrates 5th September, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day. The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Trending Now

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000, and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

You may like to read

National Level Function On Teachers Day

Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. From this year, the ambit of the National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. 50 School Teachers, 13 teachers from Higher education, and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.

With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach, and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari). Shiksha Mantri constituted three separate Independent National Jury comprising eminent persons for the selection of teachers.

Below Is The List Of Awardees From Department of School Education:

Satyapal Singh, Gsss Buroli (06170301402) Rewari, Khol, Rewari, Haryana – 123411, Haryana.

Vijay Kumar, Govt. Sen. Sec. School (02020806002) Mohtli, Indora, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh – 176403, Himachal Pradesh.

Amritpal Singh, Govt. Sen. Sec. School Chhapar, Pakhowal, Ludhiana, Punjab – 141204, Punjab.

Arti Qanungo (07040122202), Skv Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi – 110092, Delhi.

Daulat Singh Gusain (05061204902), Govt. Inter College Sendhikhal, Jaiharikhal, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand – 246155, Uttarakhand,

Sanjay Kumar, Govt. Model High School, Sector 49d, Cluster 14, Chandigarh – U.T., Chandigarh – 160047, Chandigarh.

Asha Rani Suman, Govt. Upper Primary School Kharkhada, Rajgarh, Alwar, Rajasthan – 301408, Rajasthan.

Sheela Asopa, Ggsss, Shyam Sadan, Jodhpur, Rajasthan – 342003, Rajasthan.

Shyamsundar Ramchand Khanchandani, Government Higher Secondary School, Silvassa, Daman And Diu – 396230, Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu.

Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe, Disha School For The Special Children, Panaji, Tiswadi, North Goa, Goa – 403110, Goa.

Deepak Jethalal Mota, Shree Hundraibag Primary School, Kachchh, Gujarat, Gujarat.

Dr. Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala, Sheth Shree P.H. Bachkaniwala Vidhyamandir, Surat, Gujarat.

Sarika Gharu, Govt. H. S. School, Sandiya District, Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh.

Seema Agnihotri, CM Rise Govt. Vinoba H.S. School, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. Brajesh Pandey, Swami Atmanand Govt. English School, Sarguja, Chhattisgarh.

Md. Ejazul Hague, MS Diwankhana, Chatra, Jharkhand, Jharkhand.

Bhupinder Gogia, Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, Punjab C.I.S.C.E.

Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma, Kenduapada Nodal High School, Bhadrak, Odisha.

Subhash Chandra Rout, Brundaban Govt. High School, Jagatsinghpur, Odisha.

Dr. Chandan Mishra, Raghunathpur, Nafar Academy, Howrah, West Bengal.

Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh, Govt. Middle School, Poshnari, Chittergul, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir-192201, Jammu And Kashmir.

Asiya Farooqui, Primary School, Asti Nagar, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh-212601, Uttar Pradesh.

Chndr Prakash Agrwal, Shiv Kumar Agarwal Janta Inter College, UP, Moh, Jatiyan Ahar Bypass Road, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh-203394, Uttar Pradesh.

Anil Kumar Singh, Adarsh Girls Senior Secondary School, Ramgarh, Kaimur-Bhabua, Bihar-821110, Bihar.

Dwijendra Kumar, N.S. Madhuban, Bangaon Bazaar, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Bihar-843314, Bihar.

Kumari Guddi, High School Singhia Kishanganj, Bihar, Bihar.

Ravi Kant Mishra, JNV, Beekar, Datia, Madhya Pradesh-475661, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Manoranjan Pathak, Sainik School, Tilaiya Kanti, Chandwara, Kodarma, Jharkhand – 825413, Sainik Schools, Under M/o Defence.

Dr. Yashpal Singh, Eklavya Model Residential School, Phanda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh-462026, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Under Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Mujib Rahiman K U, Kendriya Vidyala, Kanjikode, Pudussery, Malampuzha, Palakkad, KeraIa-678623, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Chetna Khambete, Kendriya Vidyalay No.2, BSF, Indore, Madhya Pradesh-452005, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat, Shri Marikamba Govt. PUC High School Section, Sirsi, Uttara Kannada Sirsi, Karnataka-581402, Karnataka.

Sapna Shrishail Anigol, 29021112803 – K.L.E. Society’s S.C.P. Jr College High School, Bagalkot, Karnataka.

Netai Chandra Dey, Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, Deomali, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh-792129, Arunachal Pradesh.

Ningthoujam Binoy Singh, Chingmei Upper Primary School, Keibul Lamjao, Moirang, Bishnupur, Manipur-795133, Manipur.

Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri, Govt. Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim-737121, Sikkim.

Lalthianghlima, Govt. Diakkawn High School, Kolasib, Bilkhawthlir, Kolasib, Mizoram-796081, Mizoram.

Madhav Singh, Alpha English Higher Secondary School, Lumsohdanei, Umling, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, Meghalaya.

Kumud Kalita, Pathshala Senior Secondary School, Muguria, Pathsalal, Raiali, Assam-781325, Assam.

Jose D Sujeev, Govt. Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala-695004, Kerala.

Mekala Bhaskar Rao, Mcps Kondayapalem Sw. Sc. Colony Kondayapalem, 20thDivision, Spsr Nellore, Andhra Pradesh – 524004, Andhra Pradesh.

Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi, Gvmcp School Sivajipalem, 21, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh – 530017, Andhra Pradesh.

Settem Anjaneyulu, S.R.R. Z.P. High School Masapeta, Rayachoti, Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh – 516270, Andhra Pradesh.

Archana Nooguri, Mpps Rebbanapally Rebbanpally, Luxettipet, Mancherial, Telangana – 504215, Telangana.

Santhosh Kumar Bhedodkar, Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School Nipani, Bheempur, Adilabad, Telangana – 504312, Telangana.

Ritika Anand, St. Marks Sec Public School, Paschim Vihar, A- Block Meera Bagh, West Delhi, Delhi – 110087, CBSE.

Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda, K.L. International School, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh – 250005, CBSE.

Dr. T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar, Government Boys HR Sec. School, Alanganallur, Madurai, Tamil Nadu – 625501, Tamil Nadu.

Malathi S. S. Malathi, Government Higher Secondary School, Veerakeralampudur, Keelappvoor, Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu – 627861, Tamil Nadu.

Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale, Z P School Pimpalgaon Tarfe, Mahalunge, Ambegaon, Pune, Maharashtra – 410503, Maharashtra.

Below Is The List Of Awardees From Dept. of Higher Education:

Dr. S. Brinda, HoD, PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore – 641 004, Tamil Nadu.

Ms. Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai, Lecturer, Government Polytechnic,

Ahmedabad – 380 015, Gujarat.

Shri Keshav Kashinath Sangle, Professor, VJTI, Mumbai – 400 019, Maharashtra.

Dr. S.R. Mahadeva Prasanna, Professor, IIT, Dharwad – 580 011, Karnataka.

Dr. Dinesh Babu J, Associate Professor, International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore – 560 100, Karnataka.

Dr. Farheen Bano, Assistant Professor, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow – 226 007, Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Suman Chakraborty, Professor, IIT, Kharagpur – 721 302, West Bengal.

Shri Sayam Sen Gupta, Professor, IISER, Mohanpur – 741 246 Kolkata, West Bengal.

Dr. Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil, Professor, R.C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Shirpur, Dist. Dhule – 425 405, Maharashtra.

Dr. Raghavan B. Sunoj, Professor, IIT, Mumbai – 400 076, Maharashtra.

Shri Indranath Sengupta, Professor, IIT, Gandhinagar – 382 055, Gujarat.

Dr. Ashish Baldi, Professor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda – 151 001, Punjab.

Dr. Satya Ranjan Acharya, Professor, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Bhat – 382 428, Dist. Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Below is the list of awardees from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship:

Ramesh Rakshit, Instructor, Government Industrial Training Institute, Durgapur P.O Durgapur-12 Dist, Paschim Bardhaman West Bengal Pin-713212.

Raman Kumar, Fitter Instructor, Government ITI Hilsa, Nalanda, Bihar-801302.

Shiyad S, Senior Instructor, Government ITI, Malampuzha, Palakkad, 678651.

Swati Yogesh Deshmukh, Craft Instructor – Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Government Industrial Training Institute, Lower Parel, Mumbai-11.

Timothy Jones Dhar, Mmv Instructor, Government ITI, Shilong.

Ajith A Nair, Senior Instructor, Government ITI, Kalamassery, H.M.T. Colony PO, Ernakulan, 683503.

Chithrakumar, Assistant Training Officer, Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Natham Road, Kullanampatti, Dindigul-624003.

Rabinarayan Sahu, Training Officer, Special ITI for PwDs, At-Khudpur(Near Nageshwar Temple), Post-Jatni, District-Khordha, Pin Code-752050.

Sunita Singh, Assistant Training Officer (A.T.O.), Govt. Industrial Training Institute, Bhubaneswar Govt. Industrial Training Institute, Near Governor house, Post:- Nayapalli, Unit-8, Bhubneswar-751012.

Mrs. Pooja R Singh, Training Officer, National Skill Training institute, Bangalore, Beside ESIC hospital-peenya, Outer Ring Road, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru.

Mrs Divy L, Training Officer, National Skill Training Institute for Women, Hosur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Dr. Dibyendu Choudhary, Faculty Member, School of Enterprise Management (SEM) National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES