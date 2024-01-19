Home

President Droupadi Murmu to Present Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar On Jan 22

The Government of India confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award to children for their exceptional achievement.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 (PMRBP) to 19 exceptional children in an award ceremony that will be held at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday, January 22, 2024. As per a press release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, along with Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai, will also interact with the children and congratulate them for their exemplary performances in their respective categories. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal and a Certificate.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Tuesday, January 23. As per the press release, the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 will be conferred upon 19 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Art and Culture (7), Bravery (1), Innovation (1), Science & Technology (1), Social Service (4), and Sports (5). There are 9 boys and 10 girls among the awardees, belonging to 18 states and UTs, including two aspirational districts.

“This year, the Ministry of Women & Child Development made special efforts to increase nominations by issuing advertisements in regional newspapers and all major National newspapers. The National Award Portal was kept open for nominations for a longer period from 9th May, 2023 to 15th September, 2023. Line Ministries, Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of all States/ UTs, DMs/ DCs across the country were requested to give PMRBP wide publicity through print and electronic media and other mediums, so that the award is publicized, and nominations are submitted from all levels including Gram Panchayats/ Municipalities, etc,” reads the press release.

This year, the Ministry of Women & Child Development made special efforts to increase nominations by issuing advertisements in regional newspapers and all major National newspapers. The National Award Portal was kept open for nominations for a longer period from May 9, 2023 to September 15, 2023. “Line Ministries, Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of all States/ UTs, DMs/ DCs across the country were requested to give PMRBP wide publicity through print and electronic media and other mediums, so that the award is publicized, and nominations are submitted from all levels including Gram Panchayats/ Municipalities, etc,” the statement said.

Integrity of claims were checked and verified through multiple layers including District Magistrates & Domain Experts followed by a Screening Committee comprising of experts in varied disciplines like Social Service, Environment, Science, Technology, Art & Culture, Sports, etc. For more details, check the press release HERE

