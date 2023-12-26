Home

OMG What? Primary School Students To Take Exams On Tabs, Teachers Undergo Training

Did you know that primary school students of classes 1 to 3 will take their exams on tabs? The teachers have undergone special training for the same. Know all about it..

Primary School Students To Give Exams On Tab (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Electronic gadgets and internet has become an inseparable part of all our lives and irrespective of the ages, everyone is fond of using these gadgets. In a rather surprising first, primary school students will now be giving exams on a tablet. The government schools of Gurgaon will conduct the periodic assessment of students of classes 1 to 3 via the Nipun Haryana Teacher’s App. The assessments have begun today, i.e. December 26 and will conclude on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The assessments will be conducted for subjects Hindi, English and Mathematics. Know more about it..

As mentioned earlier, students of primary schools in Gurgaon are taking exams on a tablet, via the Nipun Haryana Teacher’s App. The marking for the English, Hindi and Mathematics paper will be done out of 100 marks (subject-wise) and they will appear for the exam on tab, for 80 marks while the remaining 20 mark will be based on their personal assessment.

How Will Primary School Students Give Exam On Tab?

In case you’re wondering how students will take the exam on a tab, know that questions will be asked by teachers given on the app, to each student and the answer will have to be entered on the app. Responses may be taken by students orally or in written form, either on a tab or on a sheet. Once the assessment is completed, teachers will save the answers on the app and then the results will be showed on the app, in real-time. The results will also be available for download, student-wise, clas-wise and subject-wise separately.

Please note that the Oral Reading Frequency (ORF) Test will also be conducted on the Nipun app; in this test, the app will be able to calculate the reading time and also highlight the words that have been pronounced wrongly so that students can repeat them.

Teachers Undergo Special Training

For these assessments on the app, teachers have undergone special training and have also received guidelines for conducting assessments through this app. According to the district elementary education officer Saroj Dahiya, features where parents can track their child’s progress and stay informed of the classwork and homework assigned will be available on the updated version of the app.

