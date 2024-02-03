By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi to Inaugurate IIM Sambalpur’s Permanent Campus Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate a Rs 400-crore permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur, power projects worth Rs 28,978 crore, and National Highway projects built at a cost Rs 2,045 crore during his one-day visit to Odisha.
Taking to X, the Ministry of Education wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, will inaugurate the permanent campus of @iim_sambalpur at Basantpur on 3rd February 2024. The newly constructed campus, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure – such as auditoriums, libraries, sports zones, incubation centres and hostels – is meticulously designed to meet the administrative, faculty and academic requirements, and emphasizes sustainability."
During the inauguration, the Union Minister of Education and Social Justice, Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present. The new permanent campus is set up at Basantpur.
