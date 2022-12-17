Private Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Hike Fee By Up To 12% From Next Session. Details Inside

The Unaided Private Schools Association, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday announced there will be up to 11.69% fee hike in the academic session 2023-24. (Representative image)

Lucknow: The private schools in Uttar Pradesh have decided to hike the fee by up to 11.69 per cent from the next academic session in 2023. The Unaided Private Schools Association, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday announced there will be up to an 11.69% fee hike in the academic session 2023-24. Schools can hike the fee as per their needs within the limit of 12%.

The decision was taken at the general body meeting of the association, said its president Anil Agarwal in a press release.

How The Hike In The School Fee Is Calculated

According to the association, the hike in the fee is in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act 2018. According to this act, the yearly composite fee can be hiked by taking into consideration the average consumer price index for a given year plus 5%. The CPI given by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation for the current session 2022 -2023 is 6.69%. That is, according to the Act, the fee increase can be done only up to 6.69% + 5% i.e. a total of 11.69%.

Agarwal also said, “The increase in fee in schools is in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act 2018 only. Apart from this, decisions were taken in regard to the outline of the activities to be carried out by the association in order to fulfil its social and educational resolution.”

The Hike In Fees Comes After Court Order

In 2020, due to the pandemic, the hike in fee was cancelled which continued till 2021. The private schools in 2022 moved to the court which resulted in an increase in the fee by 9%. From the next year, the hike in the fee will be close to 12%