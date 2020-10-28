New Delhi: Even though the educational institutes have been opened as per the guidelines of the Central government, a number of private schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar are struggling to get students of classes 9 to 12 back in classrooms. The reason? Parents of the students feel unsafe to send their kids to schools for physical classes due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Latest News: 19-year-old's Body Found Dumped in Bushes in Noida's Sector 32, Probe Underway

After opening of the educational institutes, many private schools recorded a mere 14 per cent attendance on Tuesday, while government and aided schools reported only 39 per cent in Noida and Greater Noida. Also Read - Mission Shakti: Noida Police Asks Public to Identify 'Dark Spots' in The City to Ensure Women Safety

District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Neeraj Kumar Pandey told news agency PTI that the state government had allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from October 19 after a seven-month hiatus due to the pandemic. Also Read - Noida: Decomposed Body of 10-year-old Boy Found at Construction Site Days After he Went Missing

“Online classes are fine but they do not have the gravity of a physical classroom. Once the time passes, it won’t be possible to recover the academic loss,” Pandey said, adding that his concern was chiefly for students in Class 12 who would be facing qualifying examinations after school to get into colleges.

Pandey further added that more awareness and confidence building measures are needed between private schools and parents. He also suggested that students could be called for at least two-three days and engaged in laboratory work.

“I have inspected schools and found their preparations top class. They are well equipped and prepared for social distancing measures, and regularly sanitising their premises as per guidelines,”he added.

As per official data, there are 153 schools in the district — 53 of them government and government-aided while the remaining self-financed.

(With inputs from PTI)