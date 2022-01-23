PRL Recruitment 2022: The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad has notified a total of 2 vacancies for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a period of two years. Note, these positions are for projects funded by the DST-SERB (Department of Science and Technology – Science and Engineering Research Board) fellowships and the posts are co-terminus with the project duration. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.prl.res.in. The candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details about the recruitment.Also Read - CEED 2022 Result to Release on This Date At ceed.iitb.ac.in

Vacancy Details Also Read - Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Senior Residents Posts to Begin on Feb 3, Check Eligibility and Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow: 2 posts. Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS, UDC, Other Posts on esic.nic.in | Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Here

Important Dates to Remember

Last date of receipt of applications: January 31, 2022.

PRL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts, a candidate must have completed M.Sc. in Physics/Geology/Earth Sciences or equivalent.

CSIR-UGC NET JRF/ JEST or GATE

Desirable: Experiences with Mass Spectrometers/vacuum systems

Pay Scale

Candidates will receive a salary of Rs 31,000 + HRA as per prevailing rates. Note, the above positions are purely on a temporary basis and for a period of two years upon successful annual evaluation of the candidate.

PRL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested candidates may send a letter of motivation and the latest Curriculum Vitae (should include educational qualifications from 10th onwards, date of birth, details on NET/GATE/JEST exams, research experience if any, internship details, programming skills, etc.) along with scanned copies of all the relevant documents through email (with the subject “DST-SERB JRF”) to the respective project investigator (PI).