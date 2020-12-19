New Delhi: In a significant initiative to boost the morale of students, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually launched the second phase of the “Punjab Smart Connect Scheme”and distributed smartphones to another 80,000 Class-12 students of government schools. Also Read - Farmers Protest: PM Modi Urges All 'Annadatas' to Read Tomar's Open Letter on Farm Laws

The event witnessed simultaneous distribution of phones in 845 schools by various ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries across the state. This will facilitate seamless e-learning in government schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Launching the second phase at the Government Senior Secondary School in Bhelolpur, the chief minister announced that the remaining 45,443 smartphones of the targeted 1,75,443 would be provided to students by the end of this month to fulfil the Congress government's commitment to further strengthen digital infrastructure in schools.

In the first phase, 50,000 students had received smartphones. Under the scheme, the state government is spending Rs 87.84 crore for the digital empowerment of 88,059 boys and 87,284 girls.

The chief minister said 877 tablet computers were also provided in 22 senior secondary schools on Friday at a cost of Rs one crore. Earlier, 2,625 tablet computers were provided to 372 primary schools at a cost of Rs 2.99 crore.

During the occasion, the chief minister said smartphones and tablet computers would equip the students to meet the challenges of education during the trying times of the pandemic.

The state government has ensured that every student studying in government schools gets the best education with the help of latest gadgets.