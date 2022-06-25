PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 date. As per the schedule, the Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be declared by June 28 (Tuesday) and the PSEB 12th result 2022 will be declared on June 30 (Thursday), a PSEB official told Careers360. “Initially, both the results were scheduled to be announced on Friday, June 24, but due to some technical snag, we have decided to announce results next week,” the official said.

The report stated that the results will be released on the official website — pseb.ac.in on June 30, 2022. Back in the month of May, a senior board official from the education board stated that the result will be announced in the last week of June.

Websites to check PSEB 10th, 12th result 2022

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check scores

Visit the official website– pseb.ac.in

Click on the “PSEB 10th, 12th Result link”

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

The PSEB result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How to check Punjab board result 2022 10th Class via SMS

Type an SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.

Send to 5676750.

PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

How to check Punjab board result 2022 12th Class via SMS

Type an SMS in the format: PB12 <Roll No>.

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 12th Exams 2022 all over the state of Punjab. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the date and time of the result declaration.