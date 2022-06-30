PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) class 10 Result 2022 will not be announced today. According to a Times Now report, officials of the Punjab School of Education Board, PSEB, have confirmed that the results will not be released today. Earlier, there were reports stating that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be releasing today but the officials have clearly confirmed that the PSEB 10th Results 2022 will not be released today.Also Read - PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2 Declared at punjab.indiaresults.com; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

The PSEB class 10 students must note that soon after the formal announcement of Punjab Board SSC Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Steps to check Punjab Board results

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results. PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official website pseb.ac.in and on other website indiaresults.com.

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com

Click on PSEB 10th Result link.

Enter their roll number, date of birth and other details asked and click on submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen and students can then download their result.

Students note that once the PSEB 10th Results 2022 are declared, it will be declared via a press conference and soon the link to check the results will be made active. Students will have to put in their roll number and date of birth to download their PSEB 10th Results

PSEB 10th Exam 2022

PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted fom December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was schdeuled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022.