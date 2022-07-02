PSEB 10th Result 2022 Latest Update: Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) will soon declare the result for PSEB Class 10 Exam 2022. Once announced, students can download their PSEB 10th mark sheet 2022 from the Board’s official website, pseb.ac.in. This year, around 4 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 10th exam 2022. The examination was held from April 29 to May 19, 2022.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Register For 62 Assistant Professor Posts Till July 22| Read Details Here

It is to be noted that to pass the PSEB 10th board exam 2022, a student needs to score at least 33 per cent in each of the subjects he/she has appeared for as well as in aggregate. The Punjab Board class 10th result term 2 is expected to be declared by July 4, 2022. However, the Board is yet to confirm the exact date and time for the declaration of the Punjab Board 10th Result term 2.

List of Websites to Download PSEB 10th Result 2022

To download the PSEB Class 10 term 2 results, students can visit any of the following websites.

How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Type an SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.

Send to 5676750.

Your PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short span of time.

How to Download PSEB 10th Marksheet 2022?

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads, “ PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 “.

“. Enter the PSEB roll number and click on submit option.

and click on submit option. Your Punjab Board 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard in PDF format and take a printout of it for future reference.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the date and time of the result declaration.