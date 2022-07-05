PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Matric Result 2022 on Tuesday – 5th July 2022. PSEB’s 10th result has been announced through a virtual press conference held by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. This year, the pass percentage stood at 97.94%. Scorecards will be made accessible on the official websites, pseb.ac.in, on July 6. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers on pseb.ac.in and on punjab.indiaresults.com. PSEB 10th term 1 result has already been announced. PSEB 10th term 2 and final results will be announced on Tuesday. PSEB has already announced the class 12th examination result 2022.Also Read - PSEB 10th Result 2022: Nancy Rani Emerges as Topper With 99.04% Marks. Full Toppers List Here

Highlights on Punjab Board Class 10 Results Here: