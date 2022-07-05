PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Matric Result 2022 on Tuesday – 5th July 2022. PSEB’s 10th result has been announced through a virtual press conference held by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. This year, the pass percentage stood at 97.94%. Scorecards will be made accessible on the official websites, pseb.ac.in, on July 6. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers on pseb.ac.in and on punjab.indiaresults.com. PSEB 10th term 1 result has already been announced. PSEB 10th term 2 and final results will be announced on Tuesday. PSEB has already announced the class 12th examination result 2022.Also Read - PSEB 10th Result 2022: Nancy Rani Emerges as Topper With 99.04% Marks. Full Toppers List Here

Highlights on Punjab Board Class 10 Results Here:

Live Updates

    Pseb.ac.in Class 10 Result LIVE: Overall Statistics

    Regular Girls Total: 1,41,528

    Pass Percentage: 99.34 per cent

    Regular Boys Total: 1,70,005

    Pass Percentage: 98.83 per cent (168022 passed)

    PSEB Result Class 10 Toppers List

    Nancy Rani (Firozpur) – 644/650 – 1st position
    Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur) – 644/650 – 2nd position
    Komalpreet (Sangrur) – 642/650 – 3rd position
    Though, Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur has scored the same marks, due to regulation of PSEB, Nancy is younger in age so Nancy is 1st and Dilpreet is 2nd.

    Pseb.ac.in Class 10 Result Term 2 LIVE: District-Wise Result

    Gurdaspur district is on top

    Pathankot is at second

    Firozpur at last

    PSEB Result Class 10: Number Of Students Passing

    Total Students: 3,23,361

    Number Of Students Passing: 3,16,699

    The evaluation criteria used for preparing PSEB Result Class 10 is
    40% (Term 1) + 40% (Term 2) + 20% (CCA/INA)

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Girls Outshine Boys

    Girls pass percentage: 99.35%

    Boys: 98.83%

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Punjab board Class 10 result link will be available tomorrow, July 6.

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The overall pass percentage in Punjab board Class 10 result is 97.94 per cent.

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: PSEB announced the class 10th result through the virtual press conference.

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Punjab Board will publish the merit list this year. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, PSEB was unable to conduct PSEB exams.

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: The Punjab board has not announced which evaluation method has been used to prepare Class 10 results. For Class 12, the PSEB board considered marks in term 1, 2 and internal assessment in a 40:40:20 ratio.