PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) is scheduled to declare the Punjab Matric Result 2022 on Tuesday – 5th July 2022. PSEB 10th resut will be announced at 12:15 PM by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. PSEB will also hold a press conference where result statistics like pass percentage of students, number of students passing, toppers list, district wise toppers, etc will be announced. Once the PSEB class 10th result is out, it will be available on pseb.ac.in and on punjab.indiaresults.com. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers. PSEB 10th term 1 result has already been announced. PSEB 10th term 2 and final results will be announced on Tuesday. PSEB has already announced the class 12th examination result 2022.Also Read - Punjab PSEB Result 2020: Scores Declared For Class 10, 8, 5 at pseb.ac.in; Class 12 Board Results Next

