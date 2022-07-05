PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) is scheduled to declare the Punjab Matric Result 2022 on Tuesday – 5th July 2022. PSEB 10th resut will be announced at 12:15 PM by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. PSEB will also hold a press conference where result statistics like pass percentage of students,  number of students passing, toppers list, district wise toppers, etc will be announced. Once the PSEB class 10th  result is out, it will be available on pseb.ac.in and on punjab.indiaresults.com. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers. PSEB 10th term 1 result has already been announced. PSEB 10th term 2 and final results will be announced on Tuesday. PSEB has already announced the class 12th examination result 2022.Also Read - Punjab PSEB Result 2020: Scores Declared For Class 10, 8, 5 at pseb.ac.in; Class 12 Board Results Next

Follow LIVE Updates on Punjab Board Class 10 Results Here:

    PSEB 10th Result LIVE: Minimum Passing Marks

    The students need to obtain a minimum 33 per cent marks to clear the PSEB 10th exam 2022 successfully.

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Here’s a step-by-step guide to check Punjab Board Class 10 Results 2nd Term
    *Visit the official website.pseb.ac.in.
    *On the homepage, click on the ‘www.pseb.ac in 10th result 2022’ link.
    *Enter the student’s roll number or name.
    *Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
    *Pseb result 2022 term 2 will appear on the screen.
    *Download and keep it safe for future use.

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Punjab Board conducted Class 10 term 2 board exams from April 29 to May 19, 2022 and Class 12 board exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.