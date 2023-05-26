Home

PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE NOW: Check Subject-wise Pass Percentage Here

Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Sr Secondary School, Faridkot tops the state in Class 10 with 100 per cent marks (650 out of 650 marks).

Photo-PTI

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2023 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the board exam result for Class 10 at 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check the detailed results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. Overall pass percentage at 97.54%. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the result link for Punjab Board exam will be active on May 27 at 8 am.

Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Sr Secondary School, Faridkot tops the state in Class 10 with 100 per cent marks (650 out of 650 marks). The second spot was bagged by Navjot Kaur securing 648 out of 650 marks (99.69 per cent). Harmandeep Kaur secured 646 marks out of 650 (99.38 per cent) bagging the third position.

Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.54 per cent, while that of private schools is 97 per cent. Rural areas have recorded 97.94 per cent, which is around one per cent higher than that of urban areas (96.77 per cent)

Check Subject-wise Pass Percentage Here

Punjabi – 99.19%

English – 99.22%

Hindi – 99.62%

Mathematics – 99.74%

Science – 99.24%

Social Science- 99.37%

How to Download PSEB 10th Result 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official website at pseb.org.in

On the homepage, click on the PSEB 10th result link

Enter your credentials like roll number and date of birth to login

You can view your result carefully and download the result

Make sure to take a printout for future use

Last year, the exams were conducted between April 29 to May 19, a total of 3,08,627 students cleared the exam out of 3,11,545 students. The overall pass percentage was 97.94 per cent, with girls outperforming boys with 99.35 per cent and boys securing 98.83 per cent. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

