PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10 Results at 11:30 AM at pseb.ac.in; Details Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 10 board exam results today. Follow the blog for latest updates on PSEB Class 10 results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage.

PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 10 board exam results today, May 26 at 11:30 am. Once out, students can check their result online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students have to use their roll number, name, mobile number, and email id to download the Punjab Board 10th mark sheet. This year, around 3 lakh students appeared in the class 10th examination of the Punjab Board. The PSEB Class 10th exam was conducted from March 24 to April 20.

