ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10 Results at 11:30 AM at pseb.ac.in; Details Here
live

PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10 Results at 11:30 AM at pseb.ac.in; Details Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 10 board exam results today. Follow the blog for latest updates on PSEB Class 10 results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage.

Published: May 26, 2023 9:46 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10 Results at 11:30 AM at pseb.ac.in; Details Here
PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 10 Results at 11:30 AM at pseb.ac.in; Details Here

PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 10 board exam results today, May 26 at 11:30 am. Once out, students can check their result online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students have to use their roll number, name, mobile number, and email id to download the Punjab Board 10th mark sheet. This year, around 3 lakh students appeared in the class 10th examination of the Punjab Board. The PSEB Class 10th exam was conducted from March 24 to April 20.

PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE

Live Updates

  • 10:09 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023 Live: Top rank holders rewarded with cash awards in 2022

    Last year, the rank 1 holder was rewarded Rs 1 lakh while the rank 2 and 3 were also rewarded cash awards.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2023 LIVE: How to heck Punjab Class 10 result via Digilocker

    Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website — digilocker.gov.in

    Step 2: If you have made an account on the app, log in using your credentials

    Step 3: Under the ‘education’ category, choose PSEB

    Step 4: Select the Punjab Board 10th exam result 2023 category.

    Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will appear on your screen.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to Check Punjab Class 10 Board Result

    Step 1: Open the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in, on your web browser.

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ option available at the top of the website.

    Step 3: Select the link for the Class 10th result.

    Step 4: Enter the required details in the given fields and submit them.

    Step 5: The PSEB Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.