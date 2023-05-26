Home

PSEB 10th Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST: Punjab Board Results Declared | Gagandeep Kaur Emerges as Topper, Pass Percentage Here

The PSEB 10th result 2023 will be out today at 11:30 am while the 12th result has been released on May 24. A total of 92.27 per cent of students cleared the exams this year.

PSEB 10th Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST

PSEB Class 10 Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the PSEB 10th result 2023 today, 26 May 2023. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official website of the board at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.54% with girls outperforming boys. This time, a total of 2,81,327 students appeared in the exams. However, the pass percentage is around 2 percent less than the previous year. As many as 653 students have failed to clear the Class 10 exams and 6171 students have to re-appear for the matric exams.

The PSEB Class 10 exams were conducted from 4 March to 20 April 2023 and the exams were in the morning shifts- from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. Around 3 lakh students appeared for class 10 board exams in Punjab this year. Students will have to obtain at least 33 percent marks to qualify for the exam.

PSEB Class 10 Result 2023: TOPPERS LIST

Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Sr Secondary School, Faridkot has been announced as the topper this year with 650/650 marks.

The second spot was bagged by Navjot Kaur securing 648 out of 650 marks (99.69 per cent).

Harmandeep Kaur secured 646 marks out of 650 (99.38 per cent) bagging the third position.

Full list will be updated soon

PSEB Class 10 Result 2023: Key Takeaways

The pass percentage is 97.54 per cent.

Girls have outperformed by scoring 98.46 percent, while boys have scored 96.73 per cent.

A total of 2,81,327 students appeared in the exams

This time, as many as 653 students have failed to clear the Class 10 exams and 6171 students have to re-appear for the matric exams.

All the districts in the state have recorded pass percentage of 95 per cent or above, with Barnala scoring the lowest at 95.96 per cent.

The PSEB 10th result 2023 will be out today at 11:30 am while the 12th result has been released on May 24. A total of 92.27 per cent of students cleared the exams this year. While 98.30% of commerce students cleared the exams, 90.62% of humanities, 98.68% of science students, and 84.66% of vocational students passed.

How to Download PSEB 10th Result 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official website at pseb.org.in

On the homepage, click on the PSEB 10th result link

Enter your credentials like roll number and date of birth to login

You can view your result carefully and download the result

Make sure to take a printout for future use

Last year, the exams were conducted between April 29 to May 19, a total of 3,08,627 students cleared the exam out of 3,11,545 students. The overall pass percentage was 97.94 per cent, with girls outperforming boys with 99.35 per cent and boys securing 98.83 per cent. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

