PSEB 10th Result 2022: The wait of lakh of students is likely to end tomorrow as the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations tomorrow, 5th July, 2022. The result will be declared at a press conference wherein board officials will declare the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names. Students can access the scores on the board websites—pseb.ac.in. after the press conference.

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how to check your PSEB 10th result

Visit the Punjab School Education Board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the link ‘PSEB 10th Result 2022’ on the homepage

Enter your login information, such as your roll number and date of birth

Click on Submit, your PSEB Class 10th Results will appear on the screen

Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

This year, owing to the pandemic, PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms. While the first term was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022, second term took place from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022.