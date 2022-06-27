PSEB 12th Result 2022 Latest News Update: The students who are waiting for PSEB 12th Result 2022, here is a big update for them. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the Class 12 result date. It was supposed to be declared today. The students must know that the PSEB result date has been postponed indefinitely.Also Read - PSEB 10th 12th Results 2022: Punjab Board To Announce Class 10 Result By June 28, Class 12 By June 30

PSEB official told Careers360, “The PSEB 12th result release date has been postponed. The 12th result can be announced next week.” Also Read - PSEB Term 2 Result 2022: Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely Soon at pseb.ac.in; How to Check Score

Once the results are declared, the students will be able to check the score on the official website pseb.ac.in. To check the Class 12 PSEB 2022 result, students will be required to use their login credentials. Also Read - Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022 Date: PSEB Class 10, 12 Results to Release Soon; Details Inside

Just like CBSE, the PSEB held the exams in two terms this year. The PSEB result of the first term exam has already been announced and the Punjab board result 2022 will be announced considering both the term exams.

Notably, over 3 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year, the PSEB 12th result 2022 2nd term exam was concluded in May. The Punjab Board conducted the Class 12 term 1 exam from December 13 to December 22, 2021.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the PSEB exams could not be conducted last year and the PSEB result was prepared according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Check Score