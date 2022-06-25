PSEB 12 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the PSEB Class 12 result soon. The Punjab Board class 12 candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the PSEB Class 12 Result, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. pseb.ac.in.Also Read - PSEB Term 2 Result 2022: Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely Soon at pseb.ac.in; How to Check Score

As per a HT Report, PSEB 12th Result 2022 is likely to be released on June 30, 2022. The report stated that the Punjab Board 12th Results would likely be released on the official site at pseb.ac.in on June 30, 2022. Also Read - Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022 Date: PSEB Class 10, 12 Results to Release Soon; Details Inside

Websites to check PSEB 10th, 12th result 2022

PSEB 12th Result 2022: How to check scores

Visit the official website– pseb.ac.in

Click on the “PSEB 10th, 12th Result link”

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

The PSEB result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How to check Punjab board result 2022 12th Class via SMS

Type an SMS in the format: PB12 <Roll No>.

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

To recall, a senior board official from the Punjab Board had earlier stated that the PSEB 12th Result 2022 would be announced in the last week of June. Once released, students would be able to check their Punjab Board 12th Class Result 2022 online on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Also Read - PSEB Punjab Board Class 8 Results 2022 Declared: Pass Percentage Recorded at 98.25%. Check Toppers’ List