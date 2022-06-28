PSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Punjab Board of Secondary Education(PSEB) has announced the PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2 today, June 28, 2022. Registered candidates can download the Punjab Board Class 12th Result from the official website, pseb.ac.in and punjab.indiaresults.com. This year, 96.96 per cent of students have passed the class 12th examination successfully. The girls have secured the top positions. The top three ranks secured by girls are Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur, and Kulwinder Kaur.Also Read - SCI Recruitment 2022: Want to Work at Supreme Court of India? Check Post, Salary, Other Details Here

A total of 3,01,700 students have appeared for the Punjab board Term 2 examination. According to the Punjab Board Class 12 Timetable, the examination was held from April 22 to May 23, 2022. The examination was held in an offline mode in various examination centres of the state.

PSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Check All Details Here

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage

This year the overall pass percentage is 96.96%.

Girls’ pass percentage is 97.78%.

A total of 90% of transgender students have passed the examination.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: List of Toppers Here

Arshdeep Kaur Arshpreet Kaur Kulwinder Kaur

Official Website to Download PSEB 12th Result 2022?

pseb.ac.in

punjab.indiaresults.com

Steps to Download PSEB 12th Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website of the Punjab Board of Secondary Education(PSEB) at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

and indiaresults.com. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ PSEB 12th Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the PSEB roll number and click on submit option.

Your Punjab Board Class 12 Term 2 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the PSEB 12th Scorecard 2022.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Download PSEB 12th Result 2022 Via Text Message?

Students can also access their results via text message. For this, they need to write a text message in this format:

PB12 <Roll No> and send the message to 5676750.

Marks Required to Pass PSEB 12th Exam 2022?

A candidate needs to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the PSEB 12th exams. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Punjab School Education Board.