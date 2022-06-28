PSEB 12th Result 2022: The Punjab Board of Secondary Education(PSEB) has declared the PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2 today, June 28, 2022. As per media reports, the results were declared today at 3:15 PM via a press conference. Once declared, candidates can download their Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard from the official website, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. This year, over 3 lakh students have appeared for the Punjab board examination.Also Read - SCI Recruitment 2022: Want to Work at Supreme Court of India? Check Post, Salary, Other Details Here

According to the Punjab Board Class 12 Timetable, the examination was held from April 22 to May 23, 2022. The examination was held in an offline mode in various examination centres of the state. Below are the steps and a list of official websites to download results. Follow the steps given below.

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date Time

The results were declared today, June 28, 2022, at 3:15 PM via press conference.

Punjab Board Term 2: Official Websites to Check PSEB 12th Result 2022

Punjab Board Term 2: How to Download PSEB 12th Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Punjab Board of Secondary Education(PSEB) at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

and indiaresults.com. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ PSEB 12th Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the PSEB roll number.

Your Punjab Board Class 12 Term 2 Result 2022 will appear on the screen,

will appear on the screen, Download the PSEB 12th Scorecard 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Punjab Board Term 1 Result 2022: Check Other Details

This year, the Board has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2022 for Term 1 exams on May 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 was declared on May 11, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Punjab School Education Board.