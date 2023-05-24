PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Declared. Direct Link Here

ZEE Sites

  • PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Declared; 92.47% Pass
PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Declared; 92.47% Pass

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared today, May 24, 2023, on the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Updated: May 24, 2023 2:52 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali is expected to announce the results for the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) anytime soon. As per media reports, the Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared today, May 24, 2023, on the official website — pseb.ac.inThe board is expected to announce the results through a press release, followed by activating the result link on the website. Along with the announcement of Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2023, officials will release statistics on the number of students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall passing percentage. The Board is expected to declare PSEB 12th result at 2:30 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 3:25 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Statistics For Vocational stream

    As per HindustanTimes report, a total of 12,318 candidates have appeared for the examination.

    Number of students Appeared: 12,318

    Number of students Pass: 10,428

    Pass percentage: 84.66 per cent (lowest)

  • 3:07 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Statistics For Commerce stream

    As per HindustanTimes report, a total of 33,501 students have appeared for the examination.

    Number of students Appeared: 33,501

    Number of students Pass: 32933

    Pass percentage: 98.30 per cent

  • 3:05 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Statistics For Arts/Humanities stream

    Number of students Appeared: 205386

    Number of students Pass: 186114

    Pass percentage: 90.62 per cent.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result School-wise Pass Percentage

    Government schools Pass Percentage : 91.86 per cent.

    Government aided schools Pass Percentage : 91.03 per cent.

    Non-government schools Pass Percentage: 94.77 per cent.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Pass Percentage

    Punjab Board Class 12 Girls’ pass percentage: 95.14 per cent.



    Punjab Board Class 12 Boys’ pass percentage: 90.25 per cent.



    Punjab Board Class 12 Transgender candidates’ pass percentage: 100 per cent.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Statistics

    Number of students Appeared: 296709

    Number of students Pass: 274378

    Pass percentage: 92.47 per cent.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Pass Percentage

    The overall pass percentage in PSEB 12th result 2023 stands at 92.47 percent.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board Class 12 Result Declared. Direct Link Here

    As per HindustanTimes report, Punjab Board Class 12 Result has been Declared

    pseb.ac.in (link to be active soon)

    • 2:28 PM IST

      PSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE: This time, approximately 2.5 lakh students have registered for the examination.

    • 2:25 PM IST

      Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2023 LIVE: Official Website to Check PSEB 12th Result

      pseb.ac.in (link to be active soon)

