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PSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT Live: Punjab Board Class 12th result link, scorecard, pass percentage at pseb.ac.in today; how to check via SMS, Digilocker

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PSEB 12th Result 2026 OUT Live: Punjab Board Class 12th result link, scorecard, pass percentage at pseb.ac.in today; how to check via SMS, Digilocker

PSEB 12th Result 2026:The Board will announce the Punjab Board PSEB 12th result for over 2.65 lakh students at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board Class 12th result link, scorecard, pass percentage at pseb.ac.in today; how to check via SMS, Digilocker(File photo)

PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 today at pseb.ac.in. The Board will announce the Punjab Board PSEB 12th result for over 2.65 lakh students. A student must enter his/her login details to check the PSEB Class 12th marksheet. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th result 2026 by logging into the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Also Read: ‘Every night ends with fear’: Anxious students urges CBSE Board to declare CBSE Class 12 Result date soon, ask officials to provide clear update

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the Punjab Board result. Follow the steps given below.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: How to check the Punjab Board result?

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026”.

You will be redirected to a new window.

Enter the required login details, such as roll number and other required credentials.

Click on the submit icon.

Your PSEB 12th result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save your marks for future reference.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 via SMS: How to check the Punjab Board result?

The Punjab Board result can be checked via the SMS application. To access the result via SMS, a student must enter or type PB12 <Roll number>. The students must send the message to 5676750 or the designated mobile number.

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Enter or type PB12 <Roll number>.

The students must send the message to 5676750 or the designated mobile number.

You will receive your result in the form of a message.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check the Punjab Board result?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to the Issued Documents section

Select Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

Details mentioned in the Punjab Board result marksheet

Student’s Name

Practical/Internal Marks

Centre Code

Result Status

Enrollment Number

Subject Code and Name

Father’s Name

Total Marks (Maximum)

Roll Number

Remarks

Theory Marks

School Code

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Application Number

Student Type (Regular/Private)

Total Marks Obtained

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th Result News: When were CBSE Board 12th result declared in previous years? A look at pass percentage

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