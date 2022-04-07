Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Time Table Revised: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has revised the date sheet for PSEB 12th Term 2 Exam 2022. The Punjab Board has released a detailed notification that highlights the changes in the exam dates introduced by Punjab Board. Students can access and read the Punjab Class 12 Date Sheet 2022 revision notice via the link provided below:Also Read - PSTET Result 2021-2022 Released on pstet.pseb.ac.in; Here's How Candidates Can Download Scorecard

Here are some of the important details:

As per the revised timetable for Punjab Class 12 Board Exam, the Term 2 Exam will begin on 24th April 2022 with Home Science Subject.

The exam will continue for nearly a month, ending on 23rd May when the final paper for Economics and General Foundation Course will be held.

In terms of revision of the date sheet, the PSEB has revised exam dates for Economics, Life Sciences, Physical Education and Sports, Business Studies and Public Administration – 2.

The detailed subject-wise timetable for Punjab 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 is given below: