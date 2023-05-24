Home

PSEB 12th Toppers 2023: Sujan Kaur Ranks First With 100% Marks. Topper List, District Wise Pass Percentage Here

This year, Sujan Kaur from Mansa secured the first rank in the Punjab Board Class 12 examination by scoring 500 marks.

PSEB Class 12th Topper List 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has declared the result for the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12) today, May 24, 2023. The result was announced at 2:30 PM. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th result 2023 by logging into the official website at pseb.ac.in. This year, Sujan Kaur from Mansa secured the first rank in the Punjab Board Class 12 examination by scoring a perfect 500 marks.

Sujan Kaur is a student of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh, Mansa. He topped the PSEB class 12th examination by scoring a perfect 500/500. Shriya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School in Bathinda secured the second position. She secured 498 marks and 99.60%.

PSEB 12th Toppers 2023: Check Complete Punjab Board Class 12 Topper list Here

Rank Name of the Student Total Marks Obtained by the Student Name of the School 1 Sujan Kaur 500 Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School 2 Shriya Singla 498 MSD Senior Secondary Public School 3 Navpreet Kaur 497 BCM Senior Secondary School Jamalpur Colony

Adding to the list, Navpreet Kaur of BCM Senior Secondary School Jamalpur Colony, Ludhiana secured the third position. Kaur secured 497 marks and 99.40%. This time, over 3 lakh students have appeared for the board exam. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage this year is 92.47%, as perHindustanTimes reports.

Punjab PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

This time, nearly 296709 candidates have appeared for the board examination. Out of the total, 274378 candidates have passed the Class 12 board exam. The overall pass percentage of girls is 95.14 percent. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage of boys is 90.25 percent. The transgender pass percentage recorded is 100 percent.

Punjab Board Class 12 Girls’ pass percentage: 95.14 per cent.

95.14 per cent. Punjab Board Class 12 Boys’ pass percentage: 90.25 per cent.

90.25 per cent. Punjab Board Class 12 Transgender candidates’ pass percentage: 100 per cent.

Punjab PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: District-Wise Pass Percentage

This year, the board conducted the examination between February 20 to April 13. Gurdaspur district of Punjab has recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.91 per cent. Barnala district has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 80.47 per cent. For more details, visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali.

