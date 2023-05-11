Home

Education

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 Soon at pseb.ac.in; Expected Dates Here

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 Soon at pseb.ac.in; Expected Dates Here

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali is expected to announce the results for the Class 12 board exams this month. Although the PSEB has not officially con

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali is expected to announce the results for the Class 12 board exams this month. Although the PSEB has not officially confirmed the release date of the results, various media reports suggest that results will be announced in either the last week of May or the first week of June. The results will be declared on the official website — pseb.ac.in. Over three lakh students are eagerly waiting for the result.

Along with the announcement of results, officials will release statistics on the number of students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall passing percentage.

You may like to read

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Date – Highlights

Name of the Board Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Name of the Examination Class 12 PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Date last week of May or the first week of June(tentative) PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Official Website pseb.ac.in PSEB Class 12th Exam 2023 Date February 20 to April 21, 2023 Login Credentials Required to Download PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Roll number

How to Download Punjab Board 12th Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result. Follow the steps as given below.

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login details.

Your PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 will be declared on the screen.

will be declared on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the Board conducted the examination between February 20 to April 21, 2023. Student’s name, Roll number, Parent’s name, Category, Subjects, Total marks, Theory and practical marks, Registration number, Stream, and Qualifying status are some of the details mentioned on the scorecard. The Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.