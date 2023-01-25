Top Recommended Stories
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out At pseb.ac.in; Check Schedule, Exam Timing Here
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Students can download the PSEB Matriculation and Sr. Secondary Examination 2023 Date Sheet by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 today, January 25, 2023. Students can download the PSEB Matriculation and Sr. Secondary Examination 2023 Date Sheet by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in. As per the timetable 2023, the Punjab board Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, in the morning shift from 10 AM to 1:15 AM. The Punjab board Class 12th board exams will be held from February 20 to April 20, 2023.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 10, 12 SCHEDULE?
- Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “News Press Releases” section.
- Now, click on the link that reads, “Date Sheet Matriculation Examination March 2023″ or “Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination Feb. 2023.”
- The PSEB Class 10, 12 exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.
- Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.
- Download it and take the printout of it for future use.
PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 10 Datesheet PDF
PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 12 Datesheet PDF
PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board 10th Time Table Here
|Exams Dates
|Name of the Subjects
|March 24, 2023
|Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
|March 27, 2023
|English
|March 28, 2023
|Music (Gayan)
|March 29, 2023
|Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B
|March 31, 2023
|Computer Science
|April 1, 2023
|Mechanical Drawing & Paintig
|April 3, 2023
|Mathematics
|April 5, 2023
|Science
|April 6, 2023
|Agriculture
|April 10, 2023
|Social Science
|April 11, 2023
|Welcome Life
|April 12, 2023
|Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
|April 13, 2023
|Home Science
|April 15, 2023
|Health and Physical Education
|April 17, 2023
|Music Tabla
|April 18, 2023
|Physical Education
|April 19, 2023
|Music Vadan
|April 20, 2023
|Tailoring
Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German
Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods
NSQF subjects – Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power
Students are advised to be present in the examination hall at the given time. Students will be given 15 minutes extra time to fill up the OMR sheets. For more updates, check the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).
