Punjab Board PSEB Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: Students can download the PSEB Matriculation and  Sr. Secondary Examination 2023 Date Sheet by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.

Updated: January 25, 2023 4:22 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The Punjab board Class 12th board exams will be held from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 today, January 25, 2023. Students can download the PSEB Matriculation and  Sr. Secondary Examination 2023 Date Sheet by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in. As per the timetable 2023, the Punjab board Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023, in the morning shift from 10 AM to 1:15 AM. The Punjab board Class 12th board exams will be held from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 10, 12 SCHEDULE?

  • Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “News Press Releases” section.
  • Now, click on the link that reads, “Date Sheet Matriculation Examination March 2023″ or “Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination Feb. 2023.”
  • The PSEB Class 10, 12 exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.
  • Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.
  • Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 10 Datesheet PDF

PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 12 Datesheet PDF

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board 10th  Time Table Here

Exams Dates
Name of the Subjects
March 24, 2023Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
March 27, 2023English
March 28, 2023Music (Gayan)
March 29, 2023Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B
March 31, 2023Computer Science
April 1, 2023Mechanical Drawing & Paintig
April 3, 2023Mathematics
April 5, 2023Science
April 6, 2023Agriculture
April 10, 2023Social Science
April 11, 2023Welcome Life
April 12, 2023Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
April 13, 2023Home Science
April 15, 2023Health and Physical Education
April 17, 2023Music Tabla
April 18, 2023Physical Education
April 19, 2023Music Vadan
April 20, 2023Tailoring
Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German
Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods
NSQF subjects – Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power

Students are advised to be present in the examination hall at the given time. Students will be given 15 minutes extra time to fill up the OMR sheets. For more updates, check the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Published Date: January 25, 2023 4:09 PM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 4:22 PM IST