Chandigarh: All the students who were to appear for the PSEB Class 10th exam will be promoted to the next class based on their performace in pre-board exams, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced. Further, students of Class 5th and 8th will be promoted to next classes.

"Have decided to promote students of Class V & VIII to next classes as well as to promote class X students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class XII examinations, we will follow Government of India's decision," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Prior to this, the Maharashtra government had announced that all final year students would be appearing for their exams between July 1 and 30 across its various universities. Further, those in the first and second year would be promoted to the next year based on their performaces in previous semesters.