PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2022: The Punjab Board of School Education (PSEB) has declared the result for the Punjab Board Class 10 Compartment examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the PSEB 10th Reappear Result by visiting the board's official website at pseb.ac.in and punjab.indiaresults.com. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the mark sheet.
PSEB 10th Reappear Result 2022: Official Websites to Check
- pseb.ac.in
- punjab.indiaresults.com
How to Download PSEB 10th Compartment/Reappear Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board of School Education at pseb.ac.in and punjab.indiaresults.com.
- On the homepage, click on the “Results” section.
- Click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Check Result.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Now click on ” Matriculation Re-appear Result, April 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as your name and your roll number.
- Your PSEB class 10th Reappear Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download PSEB class 10th Reappear Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.