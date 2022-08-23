PSEB 10th Compartment Result 2022: The Punjab Board of School Education (PSEB) has declared the result for the Punjab Board Class 10 Compartment examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the PSEB 10th Reappear Result by visiting the board’s official website at pseb.ac.in and punjab.indiaresults.com. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the mark sheet.Also Read - CUET UG 2022: NTA Launches Grievance Redressal E-mail For Rescheduling Exam

PSEB 10th Reappear Result 2022: Official Websites to Check

How to Download PSEB 10th Compartment/Reappear Result 2022?