PSEB Class 12 Exams: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB 12th Exam 2021 for practical papers will be from June 15 to June 26. The candidates preparing for the examination must note that this year, the board is going to conduct the examinations in online mode. Owing to the current Covid situation, the schools will conduct Punjab Board Class 12 practical exams through online written mode. The candidates can visit the official website of the Punjab Board pseb.ac.in for all the information.

The decision on PSEB 12th Exam 2021 theory papers is yet to be taken by the Punjab School Education Board. PSEB had already conducted the Class 12 practical examinations for vocational stream and NSQF subjects.

The Punjab Board has released guidelines for class 12 practical examinations. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned some of the important details here:

The Punjab Board Class 12 Practical examinations will be held through online written mode. The candidates must note that the questions papers will be prepared by the subject teachers of the respective schools. The schools must upload the class 12 practical exam marks on the same day as that of the examination and must not conduct practical exams for grading subjects like Computer Science and Welcome Life.

As per the guidelines released by the Punjab School Education Board, schools must submit the practical papers mark of PSEB 12th Exam 2021 by June 29, 2021. A decision on the conduct of theory exams is likely to be taken soon after the practical examinations. According to the reports, approximately 3.2 lakh students have registered for the PSEB 12th Exam 2021.