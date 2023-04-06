Home

Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result 2023: Know How to Check Marksheet at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: Students can download the PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the result for the Class 5 examination anytime soon. Students can download the PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in and punjab.indiaresults.com. However, as per the Hindustantimes report, PSEB Class 5 results 2023 have been declared today, April 6, 2023.

This year, the Punjab Board conducted the Class 5 Board examination between February 27 to March 6, 2023. The examination was held for a duration of 2 hours. Meanwhile, the practical examinations were conducted from March 20 to March 22. The examination was held at various exam centres across the state. The result will be announced through a press conference. Dr Virinder Bhatia, vice chairman of the Punjab School Education Board, will virtually announce the results, the report said. According to the Hindustantimes report, over 99.69% candidates have passed the class 5th examination this year.

How to Check Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result 2023? A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the “News Press Releases” section. Now, click on the link that reads, “Download PSEB 5 result 2023.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your Punjab Board PSEB Class 5th Result/Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For more updates, check the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

