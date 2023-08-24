Home

PSEB Class 5th Supplementary Result 2023 Out at pseb.ac.in; Direct Link, How to Check Marks Here

PSEB Class 5th Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 5th Supplementary Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for the Class 5th supplementary examination, today, August 24, 2023. All those candidates who appeared in the Punjab Board examination can download the Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website, pseb.ac.in and results.indiaresults.com. In order to access the scorecard, a students needs to enter his/her roll number or his/her name. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 supplementary results 2023. Follow the steps given below.

PSEB Class 5th Supplementary Result 2023 Download Link

PSEB Class 5th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Download Punjab Board PSEB 5th Scorecard?

Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in and results.indiaresults.com .

and . On the homepage, click on the ‘News/Press Releases ‘ section.

Now click on the link that reads,” Supplementary Result of Primary Class, July 2023.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as your name or your roll number. Hit the ‘Find Result’ option.

Your PSEB Class 5th Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

