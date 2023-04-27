Home

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Date: Punjab Board 8th Result Expected in Last Week of April

Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: Students can download the PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the result for the Class 8 examination anytime soon. Students can download the PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in. As per media reports, Punjab Board’s 8th result will be declared in the last week of April. However, the Board official has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates.

Along with the results, the Punjab Board will release the toppers list and pass percentage. Last year, the overall pass percentage for PSEB 8th Result was recorded at 98.25 per cent. Whereas, Pathankot emerged as the top district with the highest pass percentage. This year, the Punjab Board conducted the Class 8 Board examination between February 25 to March 22, 2023. The PSEB Class 5 results 2023 were declared on April 6.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result 2023: How to Check? A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the “News Press Releases” section. Now, click on the link that reads, “Download PSEB 8 result 2023.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result/Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download a copy of it for future reference.

For more updates, check the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

