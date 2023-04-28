PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board 8th Result Declared At Pseb.Ac.In: Report

Top Recommended Stories

  PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board 8th Result Declared at pseb.ac.in, Pass Percentage, Topper List Here
PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board 8th Result Declared at pseb.ac.in, Pass Percentage, Topper List Here

Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Once announced, Students can view and check the PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com

Updated: April 28, 2023 2:52 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board 8th Result Declared at pseb.ac.in, Pass Percentage, Topper List Here

Live Updates

  • 3:55 PM IST

    PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: School category wise pass percentage

    Pass percentage for government schools: 97.88 percent

    Pass percentage for non government schools: 99.12 percent

    Pass percentage for aided schools: 94.44 percent

  • 3:38 PM IST

    PSEB 8th result 2023: Check Topper List, Marks Here

    This year, PSEB 8th result 2023 topper, Lovepreet Kaur has secured 600 out of 600.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Direct link not available

    The direct link to download the result will be available tomorrow.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check details here.

    Number of students appeared for the examination: 2,98,127

    Number of students passed     – 2,92,206
    Overall Pass percentage -98.01

      Girls outperform boys Passing Percentage of Girls: 98.68 per cent Passing Percentage of Boys: 97.41 percent.

    • 3:08 PM IST

      PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Pass Percentage Here

      The overall pass percentage was recorded at 98.01%.

      Last year, the overall pass percentage for PSEB 8th Result was recorded at 98.25 per cent. Whereas, Pathankot emerged as the top district with the highest pass percentage.

    • 3:07 PM IST

      PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Check Pass Percentage Here

      Girls outperform boys

      Passing Percentage of Girls      : 98.68 per cent

      Passing Percentage of Boys:       97.41 percent.

    • 2:52 PM IST

      Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result 2023: How to Check? A Step-by-Step Guide Here

      Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.

      On the homepage, click on the “News Press Releases” section.

      Now, click on the link that reads, “Download PSEB 8 result 2023.”
      You will be directed to a new webpage.

      Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

      Your Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result/Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    • 2:48 PM IST

      PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board 8th Topper List

      As per HindustanTimes report, Lavpreet Kaur has secured Rank 1.

      Rank 2: Gurankit Kaur

      Rank 3: Simranpreet Kaur

    • 2:47 PM IST

      PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board 8th Result Declared At Pseb.Ac.In: Report

      PSEB 8th class result 2023 declared as per HindustanTimes

    • 2:42 PM IST

      PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Press conference Underway

      The PSEB officials have commenced the press conference to release the PSEB Class 8 result 2023, as per a report by The TOI .

    Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the result for the Class 8 examination anytime soon. According to several media reports, Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2023 is expected to be declared today, April 28, 2023. However, the Board official has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Once announced, Students can view and check the PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. Follow this live blog for more details.

    Topics

    Published Date: April 28, 2023 2:34 PM IST

    Updated Date: April 28, 2023 2:52 PM IST

