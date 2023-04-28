PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE: Punjab Board 8th Result Declared At Pseb.Ac.In: Report

Home

Education

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board 8th Result Declared at pseb.ac.in, Pass Percentage, Topper List Here

live

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board 8th Result Declared at pseb.ac.in, Pass Percentage, Topper List Here

Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Once announced, Students can view and check the PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com

Load More

Punjab Board PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the result for the Class 8 examination anytime soon. According to several media reports, Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2023 is expected to be declared today, April 28, 2023. However, the Board official has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Once announced, Students can view and check the PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. Follow this live blog for more details.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.