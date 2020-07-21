PSEB 12th results 2020: The Punjab School Education Board has announced the PSEB 12th results 2020 for all the streams – science, commerce and arts on Tuesday. Students can check their score on the official website pseb.ac.in.

This year, nearly 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the PSEB 12th Board examination. 90.98 students have cleared the PSEB 12th exam 2020.

Last year, over 86.41% of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination. The pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent last year.

How to check your scores:

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in

Click on the result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Click on the submit button.

Your Result will appear on screen.

Alternatively, students can also check their results on third-party website indiaresults.com.

Details regarding the re-verification and re-evaluation of marksheet will be soon announced by the Punjab Board.