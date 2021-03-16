PSEB Class 5 Exam 2021: Amid a surge of coronavirus cases, Punjab Board exams for Class 5th have begun today, on March 16, with necessary precautions in place. The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) had released the date sheets in January on the official website – pseb.ac.in. Meanwhile, board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 have been postponed by a month. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Team Appeals ‘Not To Speculate’After Being Booked by BMC

A total of 3,20,167 students are appearing for the Punjab Class 5th exam today in 18,080 exam centres across the state. Students need to reach at least 30 mins prior to the exam time.

The exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Temperatures of all students will be checked before the exam each day.

Meanwhile, the exams of classes 6, 7, 9, and 11 will begin from March 15 and that for Class 8 will start from March 22. For classes 1 to 4, the exams will begin on March 17.

Punjab Govt Postpones PSEB Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2021

Due to the rising coronavirus cases, PSEB on Monday postponed Class 10 and 12 board exams which were scheduled to begin on March 22. The Punjab Class 10, 12 exam will now be held from April 20 to May 24.

According to PSEB Controller (exams) Janak Raj, the 3-hour-long board exam of classes 10 and 12 will start at 10 AM and 2 PM, respectively.

Board exams for open school, compartment, re-appearance, additional subjects, performance enhancement categories that were scheduled to be conducted in March 2021 have also been postponed.

Punjab is among the top three states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases at present. The state has reported 1,515 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, with 20 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Night curfew and lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in several parts of the state including Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. All schools and educational institutions in these districts have been shut.

The Department of School Education also declared “preparatory leaves” for all classes in government and private schools across the state.