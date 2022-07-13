PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23: Punjab School Education Board(PSEB) has started the Punjab open school admission for Classes 10, and 12. Interested students can register for PSEB open school admission 2022-23 through the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply without a late fee is July 31, 2022. “Open School Matriculation / Sr. Secondary Admission/Registration Form For Session 2022-23,” reads the official statement.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Register For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts at rac.gov.in| Check Notification, Last Date Here

“Candidates are advised not to pay any fee other than their admission and examination fee to be paid online directly to the Punjab School Education Board,” PSEB in an official notification said. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: From Dress Code, Barred Items to Documents Candidates Need to Carry; All You Need to Know

PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23: Important Dates

Registration will end: July 31, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to fill out the application form. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Big Update: Registration Date Extended; Here's How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23: How to Apply?