PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams Date Sheet 2021: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday announced that Board Exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed due to the surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab. PSEB board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12, including open school, compartment, re-appearance, additional subjects, performance enhancement categories that were scheduled to be conducted in March 2021 have been postponed, the board said.

According to the information, Janak Raj Mehrotra, Controller Examinations, PSEB, said that the Class 12 board exam, earlier scheduled to be held from March 22, will now be held from April 20, 2021, to May 24, 2021. On the other hand, the Class 10 examination, earlier scheduled to be held from April 09, will now be conducted from May 04, 2021, to May 24, 2021.

The Class 10 examinations will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. These examinations would be held at the examination centres set up by the Punjab School Education Board, which would be announced at the time of issuance of the roll number.